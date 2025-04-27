Carles Gil, Aljaž Ivačič help Revolution end Charlotte’s home win streak with 1-0 victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carles Gil scored late in the second half and Aljaž Ivačič made it stand up as the New England Revolution handed Charlotte FC its first home loss with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Charlotte (6-3-1) falls out of a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference after losing for the first time in six home matches. Charlotte had the league’s longest win streak at home with eight dating to last season.

The Revolution (4-4-1) have won three in a row and four of their last five behind the red-hot Gil.

Gil netted the winner unassisted in the 77th minute. He has scored four of the Revolution’s seven goals this season.

Ivačič saved four shots for his fourth clean sheet this season for the Revolution. Ivačič has allowed just seven goals in nine starts. He had three saves in the first half.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte.

The Revolution earn three points in the first leg of three straight away from home.

Charlotte travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. The Revolution travel to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

