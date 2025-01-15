Carla Ward hired as coach of Ireland women’s national soccer team

DUBLIN (AP) — Carla Ward has been hired as coach of the Ireland women’s soccer team through the 2027 World Cup. The 41-year-old Ward was on the coaching staff for the United States women’s team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She replaces Eileen Gleeson who was not retained after Ireland failed to qualify for this summer’s European Championship. Ward’s first game in charge will be Feb. 21 when Ireland hosts Turkey in the Nations League.

