Cardinals’ Trey McBride reaches milestones, but deflection off helmet leads to loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trey McBride became the 10th tight end in NFL history to have 100 catches in a season and had one of the best games of his three-year career Saturday night for the Arizona Cardinals. However, an unlucky bounce prevented the Cardinals from rallying for a win against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night. The Cardinals had first-and-goal at the Rams 5-yard line in the final minute, but Kyler Murray’s pass deflected off McBride’s helmet in the end zone. Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon made a fingertip grab for the interception, preserving Los Angeles’ 13-9 victory. McBride tied a career-high with 12 catches, and the 123 receiving yards were the second-highest he had in a game. He is the first tight end in franchise history to reach the century mark in receptions.

