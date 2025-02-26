Cardinals to invest $100 million into new practice facility after low marks on NFLPA survey

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals say they are planning to invest roughly $100 million to build a new training facility at the team’s current location, following low marks for facilities in the yearly NFL Players Association survey that was released on Wednesday. The Cardinals finished 32nd overall out of 32 teams in this year’s report, with players giving the team a D+ grade for treatment of families, a D- for the food and dining area, an F- for the locker room and a D- for the training room. The Cardinals did score well in certain areas of the NFLPA report, including an A for head coach Jonathan Gannon, a B for team travel and a B for the nutritionist/dietician.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.