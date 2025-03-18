Cardinals take shortstop Masyn Winn out of lineup due to soreness in right wrist

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn was scratched from the lineup for their exhibition game because of soreness in his right wrist. Winn was replaced by Jose Barrero in the Grapefruit League matchup with the Miami Marlins. Winn emerged as a productive everyday player during his rookie year in 2024. He batted .267 with 15 home runs, 11 stolen bases and 57 RBIs in 150 games. He was named as one of three finalists for the National League Gold Glove Award. Winn is batting .098 (4 for 41) with 12 strikeouts in 14 spring training games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.