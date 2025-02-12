Cardinals split first two arbitration cases, beating Donovan and losing to Nootbaar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals split their first two salary arbitration cases, beating Brendan Donovan and losing to Lars Nootbaar in results that left teams ahead 4-3 with two decisions remaining. Donovan will earn $2.85 million instead of his $3.3 million request. Nootbar was awarded his $2.95 million request rather than the team’s $2.45 million offer. A decision is expected Thursday on Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante. Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is scheduled this week for the final hearing.

