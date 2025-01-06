Cardinals encouraged by 4-win improvement. Now 2025 looms as make-or-break year for Murray, Gannon

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals improved by four wins over the previous season, but they still fell short of the playoffs. There will be plenty of pressure on Murray and coach Jonathan Gannon to achieve that goal in their third season together in 2025. Murray has made just one playoff appearance in his six seasons and it was a blowout loss. The Cardinals have a promising nucleus including Murray, star tight end Trey McBride, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The defense was better than expected this season but could still use some help on the defensive line.

