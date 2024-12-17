Cardinals are still in a tough spot to make the playoffs, but postseason hopes remain after win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s long shot playoff hopes got a bit of a lift thanks to the game results Sunday.

The Cardinals took care of business against the hapless New England Patriots, winning 30-17 in an uneven, but solid performance. Perhaps even more importantly, the Green Bay Packers knocked off the Seahawks 30-13 to bring Seattle back to the pack in the NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) and Seahawks (8-6) are now one game ahead of the Cardinals (7-7) for the division lead with the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) right behind.

The Cardinals are still in a tough spot because the Seahawks have the potential tiebreaker after sweeping the season series, but there’s more hope than there was just a few days ago.

“They know that everything they do matters right now,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “They’ve got to display winning behavior, they’ve got to practice well, play well, and they have a chance.

“I think they’re taking to that right now.”

The Cardinals beat the Patriots with a solid all-around performance. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards, James Conner ran for 110 yards and two TDs and the defense played well despite losing two starting linebackers to injury during the first quarter.

“I thought it was efficient,” Murray said. “I didn’t think it was unbelievable, but I thought it was efficient. I think the defense did a great job today, they really had our backs.”

What’s working

Conner continued his fantastic season with another big game. It was his fifth 100-yard outing and it looks as though he’ll easily be a 1,000-yard rusher for the second straight season. The 29-year-old was recently signed to a two-year extension through 2026. Running backs usually slow down in their 30s, but Conner seems as if he’s getting better with age.

Conner’s 53-yard run was vital during the Cardinals’ first touchdown drive Sunday.

“He can really do it all,” Gannon said. “He can run wide zone, inside zone, gap schemes, he can do it from the gun, from under, from pistol. He doesn’t do any of those bad. And then his style of running, he’s a premier player.”

What needs help

The Cardinals struggled to get into the end zone a little on Sunday, settling for three field goals from Chad Ryland. That was fine against the Patriots, who aren’t playing particularly well. But if Arizona hopes to win its last three games and sneak into the playoffs, some of those field goals need to turn into TDs.

Stock up

WR Greg Dortch has been lost in the shuffle a little this season, but the 5-foot-7 receiver made a handful of nice plays Sunday and finished with three catches for 60 yards. Even one of his mistakes came out OK — he fumbled into the end zone, but right tackle Jonah Williams was there to jump on the ball for a touchdown.

“It’s hard to put a price tag on G,” Murray said. “The nuance that he brings. The feel that he has for the game. I don’t think anybody can make anybody miss in a phone booth like he can. You just give him the ball, he calls himself the chain-mover for a reason. When the ball gets in G’s hands, good stuff usually happens.”

Stock down

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was paired against Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez for much of the game in an elite matchup. Gonzalez got the best of Harrison on a pair of balls into the end zone, knocking the ball away before a catch could be made. They would have been very tough catches and weren’t perfectly thrown balls, but if Harrison’s going to be one of the game’s top receivers, he probably needs to make at least one of those grabs.

Injuries

The Cardinals are thin at linebacker after Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion) and Jesse Luketa (thigh) were knocked out of the Patriots’ game early in the first quarter. Gannon didn’t have updates on either player, but said the team will adjust if needed.

“Anybody who is up on gameday, we feel good about,” Gannon said.

Key number

17.9 — That’s the average amount of points the Cardinals have allowed in their last eight games. It ranks second in the NFL over that span, trailing only Philadelphia.

Next steps

The Cardinals have another good opportunity to pick up a win Sunday when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers, who are 3-11.

