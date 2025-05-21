Carapaz triumphs in Giro d’Italia stage 11 as Del Toro extends overall lead

CASTELNOVO NE’ MONTI, Italy (AP) — Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz soloed to victory at the end of the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, while Isaac del Toro kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Carapaz attacked as the peloton caught the breakaway about 4.5 kilometers (three miles) from the end of the last of the three high-category climbs, and he held his pursuers off to clinch his first Giro stage win since he won the Italian race in 2019.

Del Toro edged Giulio Ciccone in a bunch sprint for second, about 10 seconds behind Carapaz, at the end of the 186-kilometer (116-mile) slog from Viareggio on the coast, inland to Castelnovo ne’ Monti.

The bonus seconds he earned saw Del Toro extend his overall lead slightly to 31 seconds over Juan Ayuso and one minute, seven seconds ahead of Antonio Tiberi.

The 21-year-old Del Toro became the first Mexican cyclist to lead the Giro when he finished second on Sunday’s ninth stage.

Thursday’s 12th stage is a 172-kilometer route from Modena to Viadana.

The Giro ends in Rome on June 1.

