Car plows into crowd outside Espanyol vs. Barcelona injuring ‘several’ people, police say

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Several people were hurt when a car plowed into a crowd outside a soccer stadium in Barcelona on Thursday, police in Spain said.

It does not appear to be a deliberate attack. Initial reports from local media said that the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Barcelona’s game at Espanyol.

The regional police for Catalonia said that “several people were injured” although the stadium announced to the spectators that none had been seriously hurt.

The police added in a message on X that the incident presented no danger to the people inside the stadium.

Barcelona can clinch the Spanish league title with a victory.

