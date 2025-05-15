Car plows into crowd outside Espanyol vs. Barcelona injuring people. Spanish police call it accident

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona said that several people were hurt when a driver lost control and plowed into a crowd gathered outside a professional soccer match on Thursday. The police for Catalonia called the incident an accident.

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Barcelona’s game at crosstown rival Espanyol with the visitors eyeing La Liga title.

Salvador Illa, the regional president for Spain’s Catalonia region, said that all the injuries were “minor” and also ruled out any deliberate attack.

Police said that the initial count was that seven or eight people were hurt when the vehicle rammed into the crowd outside RCDE Stadium in southern Barcelona.

The police added in a message on X that the incident presented no danger to the people inside the stadium.

Barcelona can clinch the Spanish league title with a victory. An Espanyol win in the derby would help it avoid relegation.

