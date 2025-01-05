Car lit up in flames outside the stadium before Rome derby as rival fans approach each other

ROME (AP) — A car went up in flames outside the Stadio Olimpico about an hour before the Rome derby between Roma and Lazio after being struck by fireworks as rival fans attempted to approach each other. Police intervened immediately and there were no reports of injuries. Hundreds of Roma and Lazio supporters were kept apart by authorities. It’s the first time in six years that the Rome derby is being played at night. The game had been played earlier in the day recently for security concerns. Lazio entered the match in fifth place in Serie A while Roma was 11th.

