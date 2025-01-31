Captains Crosby for Canada and Matthews for the US shoulder big tasks in the 4 Nations Face-Off

Captaining Canada is nothing new for Sidney Crosby. He did it at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and led the team to titles in each of those tournaments. The Pittsburgh Penguins star reprises that role in the 4 Nations Face-Off that takes place next month in Montreal and Boston. Auston Matthews is brand new to being captain for the United States after only earlier this year taking over that job with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews doesn’t expect much to change from how he handles it in the NHL, but Crosby knows short tournaments are an entirely different animal.

