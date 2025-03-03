Capitals sign goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a 3-year, $9 million extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have shored up their goaltending tandem for the next few seasons by signing Charlie Lindgren to a three-year extension worth $9 million. The deal comes five weeks since they signed fellow netminder Logan Thompson to a six-year deal worth $35.1 million. When their new contracts kick in next season, Thompson will count $5.85 million and Lindgren $3 million against the salary cap. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have already agreed to raise the cap $7.5 million to $95.5 million in 2025-26 with bigger increases in ‘26-27 and ’27-28.

