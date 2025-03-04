Capitals beat the Senators 5-4 in a shootout to end their season-worst losing streak at 3 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson fought Brady Tkachuk late in the first period, scored on the power play in the second and assisted on Martin Fehervary’s goal in the third to help the Washington Capitals end their season-worst losing streak at three games by beating the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Monday night in a shootout.

Wilson finished off his “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” — a goal, an assist and a fight — by setting up Fehervary with 7:17 left in regulation. Tkachuk tied it with 1:08 left with a 6-on-4 goal to get the Senators a point.

The Capitals killed off their seventh minor penalty of the game in overtime when they were whistled for too many men on the ice. Dylan Strome scored the lone goal in the shootout to rescue the Eastern Conference leaders, who had blown a 3-0 lead.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists, Connor McMichael scored and Logan Thompson made 33 saves in regulation and OT and was perfect in the shootout for his 26th victory of the season. Alex Ovechkin remains 10 goals from tying the NHL career record.

The Senators lost for the sixth time in seven games despite two goals from Shane Pinto, one from Claude Giroux and 37 saves by Linus Ullmark.

Takeaways

Senators: They battled back valiantly but missed a chance to keep up with Columbus and Detroit in the race for the final couple of playoff spots in the East.

Capitals: They made it far too interesting after two goals in the first four minutes, but a win is a win and they needed one.

Key moment

Thompson stopped all three shooters he faced in the shootout.

Key stat

Ottawa’s Tim Stützle extended his career-best point streak to 12 games with two assists.

Up next

The Senators visit Chicago on Wednesday, the same night the Capitals play at the New York Rangers.

