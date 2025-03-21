Capitals are 1st NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season after being last to get in last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals became the first NHL team this season to clinch a playoff spot, doing so after playing 69 games. They were the last to get in last season, making it in their 82nd and final game. They are the first team since the league went to a 16-team playoffs in 1979-80 to accomplish that feat. Captain Alex Ovechkin pointed back to success in previous months as the reason the Capitals were able to get the job done early. Winger Andrew Mangiapane said depth throughout the lineup has helped Washington maintain consistent winning.

