Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes sits out against Red Wings because of undisclosed injury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Star defenseman Quinn Hughes sat out the Vancouver Canucks’ game Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings after sustaining an undisclosed injury two days earlier in a loss at Dallas. The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, Hughes participated in the pregame warmup, but spent extended times talking to the trainers on the bench and left the ice early. He was then scratched from the lineup. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said earlier Sunday that the Hughes would be a game-time decision. Derek Forbort took Hughes’ spot alongside Filip Hronek on Vancouver’s top defensive pairing. Hughes has 14 goals and 45 assists in 47 games this season to lead the Canucks in scoring.

