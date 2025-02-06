Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks signed recently acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson to a six-year, $33 million contract extension. The Canucks acquired Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor from Pittsburgh last Friday night, hours after sending forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. Pettersson, 28, has three goals and 15 assists in 49 games this season, including two with the Canucks. He played a season-high 25:57 in his Vancouver debut in a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.