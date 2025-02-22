Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen agrees to a 5-year contract extension

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) reaches to cover the puck as teammate Brock Boeser (6) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen agreed to a five-year contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $4.5 million. After signing a one-year, $875,000 deal Sept. 21 as a free agent, Lankinen has already set career highs with 19 victories and four shutouts. The 29-year-old Finn is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 34 games. He also became the first goalie in NHL history to start a season 10-0-0 on the road. Lankinen spent the previous two seasons with Nashville backing up Juuse Saros. Vancouver signed Lankinen as a backup tor Thatcher Demko, who missed training camp and the beginning of the season with a knee injury, then sat out with back spasms. Lankinen played for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

