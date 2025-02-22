Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen agrees to a 5-year contract extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen agreed to a five-year contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $4.5 million. After signing a one-year, $875,000 deal Sept. 21 as a free agent, Lankinen has already set career highs with 19 victories and four shutouts. The 29-year-old Finn is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 34 games. He also became the first goalie in NHL history to start a season 10-0-0 on the road. Lankinen spent the previous two seasons with Nashville backing up Juuse Saros. Vancouver signed Lankinen as a backup tor Thatcher Demko, who missed training camp and the beginning of the season with a knee injury, then sat out with back spasms. Lankinen played for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

