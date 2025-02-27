Canucks get star defenseman Quinn Hughes back just in time to beat Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinn Hughes returned just in time for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. The star defenseman had the primary assist on Conor Garland’s overtime goal as the Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. Last year’s Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, Hughes returned after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury that also prevented him from playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He initially was listed as out on the roster report, but Hughes convinced coach Rick Tocchet he could play only minutes before the opening faceoff.

