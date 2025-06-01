Cano has 7 RBIs to help Little Rock avoid elimination, beat Rhode Island 22-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Cano had four hits, including two doubles and a home run, and seven RBIs, Zach Henry added three hits and four RBIs and No. 4 seed Little Rock beat Rhode Island 22-10 on Saturday in a loser-out game at the Baton Rouge Regional.

Little Rock (25-33) plays an elimination game Sunday against the loser between top-seeded LSU — which beat the Trojans 7-0 in the opening round — and Dallas Baptist.

Brody Bunting (4-4) pitched the final 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Reed Willbanks and Sammy Harris each hit a home run for the Trojans. Alex Seguine had three hits and three RBIs.

Neither team had a base runner in the first inning, but Cano and Henry each had two RBIs in Little Rock’s five-run second.

Nic Notarangelo hit a two-run homer and Brody McKenzie added an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3 going into the third.

Harris hit a homer off Rams starter Jeremy Urena (4-4) before Ryan Geck and Ty Rhoades each added an RBI in the fourth but, again, Rhode Island (38-22) responded in the bottom of the inning. Jack Hopko drew a two-out RBI walk and Anthony DePino scored on a wild pitch before DJ Perron’s two-run single made it 8-7.

Hopko also hit a two-run homer in the eighth that made it 15-10 but Cano hit a two-RBI double to spark a seven-run ninth capped when Henry scored on a wild pitch.

