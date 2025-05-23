Canady carries Texas Tech to first-ever Super Regional win locking down Florida St. 3-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — NiJaree Canady surrendered two hits and her opposite field home run helped guide Texas Tech to a commanding 3-0 win over host Florida State on Thursday night in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Canady, last year’s National Player of the Year, threw just 79 pitches for the 12th-seeded Red Raiders (49-12). It was Texas Tech’s first-ever win in a Super Regional and the Red Raiders are seeking their first trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Game two of the best-of-three Super Regional is Friday. The fifht-seeded Seminoles (49-11) are competing for a 13th-trip to the WCWS.

The Red Raiders scored in the top of the first when Mihyia Davis led off with an infield single and Alexis Langliers followed with a single to left field. Lauren Allred grounded into a fielder’s choice to send Davis to third before Allred stole second. A throwing error by FSU catcher Michaela Edefield allowed Davis to score from third for a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Alana Johnson homered on a 2-1 pitch for the second run.

Canady led off the seventh with a first-pitch homer to right field for her 11th of the season. Now with a record of 29-5, she’s only surrendered nine home runs this season.

Ashtyn Danley (14-2) took the loss for the Seminoles.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.