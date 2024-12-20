Canadiens executive says he has ‘no concern’ about members of the front office traveling to Russia

DETROIT (AP) — Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton says he has “no concern” about members of the Canadiens’ front office travelling to Russia during the country’s war in Ukraine. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, scout Nick Bobrov and special adviser Vincent Lecavalier raised eyebrows by flying overseas this week to visit first-round draft pick Ivan Demidov of SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. Gorton told reporters in Detroit the trip is strictly for scouting. Russia and ally Belarus have been banned from International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

