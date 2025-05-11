Canada wins first World Relays mixed 4×100-meter title from Jamaica and Britain

By The Associated Press
Canada sprinters from left; Duan Asemota, Marie-ÉLoise Leclair, Sade Mccreath, and Eliezer Adjibi celebrate after winning the gold medals in 4x100 meters mixed relay at the World Athletics Relay, in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Canada won the first ever World Relays mixed 4×100-meter title in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

The Canadian team of Sade McCreath, Marie-Eloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Eliezer Adjibi finished ahead of Jamaica and Britain as the event made its global debut at the World Relays.

Canada recorded a winning time of 40.30, with Jamaica taking second in 40.44 and the team from Britain and Northern Ireland finishing in 40.88.

South Africa’s men won the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relays, with Akani Simbine leading the 4×100 team to victory in 37.61 to edge the United States and Olympic champion Canada.

Britain won the women’s 4×100 in 42.21 from Spain and Jamaica, and Spain won the women’s 4×400 in a national record 3 minutes, 24.13 seconds.

The United States set a meet record of 3:09.54 seconds to win the mixed 4×400-meter relay.

