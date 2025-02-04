Canada wing back Alphonso Davies decides to stay with Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Canada wing back Alphonso Davies has finally signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 24-year-old Davies has signed a deal through June 2030. His contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Talks between the club and player were protracted amid reported interest from Real Madrid. But the Spanish team failed to act decisively on its supposed interest and Davies opted to stay at the club that he joined in 2018 for a then-record MSL fee from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

