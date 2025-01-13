Canada Soccer appoints former England captain Casey Stoney as head women’s coach

Former England captain Casey Stoney has been named head coach of the Canadian women’s national soccer team. The 42-year-old Stoney signed a three-year contract with Canada Soccer that runs through the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with an option for 2028. She most recently coached the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. Stoney takes over the Canadian team from Bev Priestman, who was fired in the wake a drone surveillance scandal at last year’s Paris Olympics. Stoney says “Canada has a proud tradition in women’s football, and I am excited to work with such a talented group of players.”

