Canada cruises past Czechs on Poulin’s 2 goals and five-goal final period at women’s worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Captain Marie-Philip Poulin struck twice to lead defending champion Canada past the host Czech Republic 7-1 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Responding to the 2-1 loss to the archrival United States, Kristin O’Neill also had two goals and Daryl Watts, Jennifer Gardiner and Sophie Jacques added a goal each, all in the five-goal final period.

Goalie Kristen Campbell made 18 saves.

Adéla Šapovalivová scored for the Czechs.

Poulin gave Canada the opener 3:20 into the opening period on a rebound.

CORRECTS IDENTITY OF PESLAROVA - Czech Republic's Klara Peslarova, left, and Canada's Brianne Jenner in action during the IIHF Women's World Championship, Group A, match between Czech Republic and Canada, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vaclav Pancer

The Czechs answered through Šapovalivová 2:05 later with a backhand shot in between Campbell’s pads.

Poulin’s third tournament goal put Canada back in front 7:13 into the middle period, and cemented her lead of the scoring table with eight points.

Canada scored three in a span of 58 seconds in the final period to put the result beyond doubt.

Watts one-timed a slap shot high into the roof of the goal on a power play 5:42 into the frame, O’Neill scored her first on a rebound 27 seconds later, and Gardiner’s goal was a close-range shot over Peslarová. O’Neill and Jacques finished off with shots from the slot amid the Czech collapse.

Canada will finish second to the U.S. in Group A.

Earlier, Finland defeated Switzerland 2-1 for its second victory.

Ronja Savolainen scored a short-handed goal midway through the opening period and Michelle Karvinen doubled the lead in the second.

Alina Muller answered with the first Swiss goal at the tournament after previous losses to the Czech Republic and Canada.

Switzerland plays one more game in Group A against the U.S. on Tuesday.

Germany handed Hungary a fourth straight loss by 4-1 to ensure Hungary will be relegated.

Nicola Hadraschek scored twice, Laura Kluge had a goal and two assists and Katarina Jobst-Smith also scored to give Germany a second win in Group B.

Emma Kreisz scored Hungary’s first goal of the tournament.

Germany will play its final group game against Japan on Tuesday.

