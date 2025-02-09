Canada adds Drew Doughty for the 4 Nations Face-Off as the injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Canada has added defenseman Drew Doughty to its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Doughty is the injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion recently made his season debut with the Los Angeles Kings after breaking his left ankle in an exhibition game in September. The most pressing question facing Canada now is the status of captain Sidney Crosby, who has not played since getting injured in a game with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week.

