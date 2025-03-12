Can Man United really build a winning team as well as a $2.6 billion stadium?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United wants to build the greatest stadium on earth. It wants to build the greatest soccer team as well. Something has got to give, surely? Ambitious plans for a 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion), 100,000-seat stadium come at a time when United is already hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and undergoing brutal cost cutting measures. The situation is dire on the field as well. The record 20-time English champion is languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, despite spending around $2 billion on players over the 12 years since it last won the title.

