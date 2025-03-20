Campbell hires Florida assistant John Andrzejek as men’s basketball head coach

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Florida assistant coach John Andrzejek is taking over as the head coach at Campbell. The school announced the hiring Thursday, coming as the Gators were preparing to open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed. Florida won its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 2014. Campbell will hold an introductory news conference for Andrzejek after Florida completes it season. Andrzejek becomes the sixth coach in Campbell’s Division 1 history and inherits a team that finished 15-17 in the Costal Athletic Association this season.

