Cameron Norrie accidentally hits spectator with thrown racquet at Auckland ATP event

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — British tennis star Cameron Norrie has apologized and avoided disqualification after a racquet he tossed in the air struck a spectator at the ATP Tour tournament in Auckland. Auckland-born Norrie was facing match point against Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina when he lightly tossed his racquet into the air. The racquet struck a woman in a court-side box who was unhurt. Norrie went on to lose 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the tournament.

