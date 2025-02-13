Cam Smith backs decision to split up Australian Open golf tournaments

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former British Open champion Cam Smith was vocal in his criticism of both the men’s and women’s Australian Open tournaments being played concurrently, so he was more than pleased to hear that Golf Australia had made a decision to split them up. Smith says: “Not only do we want to come down and play and obviously support our event, I think it lends itself to have a stronger field, having more guys come down here and play the Australian Open and let it be the event that it once was.” Smith was speaking at The Grange in Adelaide, where LIV Golf’s sole Australian tournament will begin Friday.

