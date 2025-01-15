Cam Carter scores 27 points, LSU holds off Arkansas for 78-74 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 27 points and LSU beat Arkansas 78-74. LSU’s Jordan Sears made a pair of free throws to end the scoring with 21 seconds left. Arkansas missed its next two shots and had its last shot blocked. Sears finished with 17 points for LSU (12-5, 1-3, Southeastern Conference). Boogie Fland scored 19 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Arkansas (11-6, 0-4). Adou Thiero scored 13 points and Jonas Aidoo added 12, and the pair each grabbed 10 rebounds.

