Calipari has heart-to-heart with Razorbacks after another close loss to top-10 opponent

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Arkansas coach John Calipari sat down with his team after its loss to No. 8 Texas A&M Saturday for a “heart-to-heart.” The Hall of Fame coach wanted the Razorbacks to understand that they let a major opportunity slip away with the defeat. “For us to bust through, we’re gonna have to beat somebody,” he said. “We can say what we want (but) I wanted to make sure they weren’t happy (thinking) we’re gonna be OK. No, if we won that game… we’re in the tournament.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.