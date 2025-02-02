Calipari gets lukewarm response in return to Kentucky as Arkansas coach

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — John Calipari received a mixed reception at Rupp Arena on Saturday night prior to his Arkansas Razorbacks playing No. 12 Kentucky. Calipari, in his first season at Arkansas, served as coach of the Wildcats for 15 seasons and compiled a 410-123 mark. He led Kentucky to its eighth national championship in 2012 before resigning last April to take a similar post at Arkansas. He signed a five-year contract that included a base salary of $7 million, plus incentives. There were definitely more boos, but some applause and cheers as well in Calipari’s first time back in Lexington. The Hall of Fame coach is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball and has an 867-271 mark during his stops at Massachusetts, Memphis, Kentucky and now Arkansas.

