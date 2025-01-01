Caleb Williams puts in good word for Kliff Kingsbury, says Bears’ next coach must challenge team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has praised Kliff Kingsbury, who may be a candidate for the Bears’ coaching job this offseason. Kingsbury is the offensive coordinator of the playoff-bound Washington Commanders. He worked with Williams when he was an offensive analyst at Southern California in 2023. Williams said Wednesday that Kingsbury is a “competitor” who would “challenge” the team to improve. The No. 1 overall draft pick added that he’d be happy to provide input into the Bears’ coaching search, but only if he’s asked by management.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.