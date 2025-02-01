Caleb Love scores 27, Arizona outlasts rival Arizona State 81-72

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 27 points, Jaden Bradley added 14 and Arizona outlasted rival Arizona State 81-72 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (15-6, 9-1 Big 12) knocked off No. 3 Iowa State 86-75 on Monday thanks to one of the most memorable shots of the season, Love’s tying heave from beyond halfcourt at the end of regulation.

Love was on the mark again in Tempe, hitting 5 of 9 from 3 before being ejected with Arizona State’s B.J. Freeman with 30 seconds left. Love was kicked out for arguing after Freeman headbutted him under the basket.

Carter Bryant had eight points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots for Arizona, which shot 21 of 22 on free throws.

The Sun Devils (12-9, 3-7) started the second half well before going cold late. Arizona State made 12 3-pointers, but shot 38% from the floor overall.

Freeman led the Sun Devils with 19 points and Adam Miller added 16.

Both teams struggled offensively with the early tipoff (11 a.m. local) and a stop-and-start first half that included 19 combined fouls.

Arizona State shot 11 for 36 from the floor and 4 of 17 from 3 in the first half. Arizona was only marginally better, hitting 12 of 36 shots and 3 of 12 from 3 to lead 35-34 at halftime.

The game took an offensive turn in the second half.

Arizona State hit five of its first seven shots to build a five-point lead, but Arizona answered with a 12-2 run, capped by Love’s consecutive 3s.

The shooting cooled off and Arizona held the Sun Devils to a 1-for-8 stretch while building a 76-69 lead with 2 1/2 minutes left.

Arizona plays at BYU and Arizona State hosts Kansas State, both on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.