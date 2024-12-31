Caleb Love hits 5 3s, scores 33 as Arizona beats TCU 90-81 in Big 12 opener

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love hit five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 33 points, Henri Veesaar added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Arizona beat TCU 90-81 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Love made 11 of 17 from the field, hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds and seven assists.The Wildcats made 33 of 58 (57%) from the field and had a season-high 28 assists, led by KJ Lewis’ eight to go with eight points and three steals. Love made a layup to open the scoring with 18:30 left in the first half, followed with a 3-pointer 33 seconds later and Arizona led the rest of the way. Noah Reynolds scored a season-high 23 points with seven assists for TCU (7-5).

