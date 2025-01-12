Caleb Love hits 4 3s, scores 16, Arizona beats UCF 88-80 for 5th straight win

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 16 points, Anthony Dell’Orso made 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points and Arizona beat UCF 88-80 to extend its win streak to six games. Love made 4 of 7 from 3-point range, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists. Henri Veesaar added 14 points and Tobe Awaka scored 11 for Arizona (10-5, 4-0 Big 12). Love hit a pair of free throws to open the scoring about a minute into the game, followed with a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and Arizona never trailed. Keyshawn Hall led UCF (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) with 22 points and Darius Johnson scored 18.

