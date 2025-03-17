Caleb Love has seen plenty of Duke. And there’s the potential for 1 more NCAA meeting

The NCAA Tournament’s East Region bracket features the potential for a Sweet 16 reunion between top-seeded Duke and Arizona guard Caleb Love. Love has faced the Blue Devils nine times going back to his first three college seasons at Duke rival North Carolina. His time there included helping to spoil the home finale of retiring Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2022. A month later, Love hit the critical shots that helped UNC beat Duke in the Final Four to end Coach K’s career. Arizona has split two meetings with Duke since Love transferred there.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.