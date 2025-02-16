Cale Makar out for Canada vs. US at 4 Nations. Thomas Harley has been added to the roster

MONTREAL (AP) — Canada is without No. 1 defenseman Cale Makar for its game against the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Makar was considered a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. Thomas Harley was added to the roster to take Makar’s spot in the lineup. Canada had been down to six healthy defensemen after Shea Theodore was injured Wednesday night against Sweden and ruled out for the rest of the NHL-run international tournament. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed to let Canada make a substitution rather than play one defenseman short with an extra forward.

