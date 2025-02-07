Caldwell gets first signature win at Tennessee with victory over rival UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First-year coach Kim Caldwell and No. 19 Tennessee got their first signature win of the season and it came against the Lady Vols’ longtime rival — UConn.A back and forth game went Tennessee’s way in the end as the team came away with an 80-76 victory Thursday night. It was the first victory over the No. 5 Huskies since the rivalry was renewed in 2020. The Lady Vols had lost the four meetings since the teams started playing each other again for the first time since 2007. It came in front of a raucous Tennessee crowd that was loud from the tip. “We played really hard. So proud of our group,” Caldwell said after the win. “That’s a really good team and we needed to outwork them.”

