Cal Raleigh hits 10th homer, Logan Evans wins in debut as the Mariners beat the Marlins 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh tied for the major league lead with his 10th home run, Logan Evans won his MLB debut and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday.

Connor Norby’s three-run homer in the eighth cut Seattle’s lead before Andrés Muñoz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save, tying San Diego’s Robert Suarez atop the majors.

The Mariners have won six straight series and 12 of their last 16 games.

Raleigh’s homer tied Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez. J.P. Crawford also homered. Jorge Polanco had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single.

Evans (1-0) made his debut after All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert went on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain. Evans gave up two runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Seattle’s Randy Arozarena reached base for the 23rd consecutive game, the second-longest active streak behind Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber (32), who played Sunday night.

Norby had three hits and three RBIs. Agustín Ramírez hit two solo homers, but grounded out to end the game. Max Meyer (2-3) pitched four innings and gave up five runs.

Ben Williamson was scratched from the Mariners’ lineup with back spasms. The third baseman missed his first game since making his MLB debut April 15. He is hitting .310.

Key moment

The Marlins’ had runners second and third with none out in the fifth. Evans gave up a run before ending his debut by striking out Jesús Sánchez

Key stat

Five games into his major league career, Ramírez is hitting .474 with seven extra-base hits including three home runs, in 19 at-bats.

Up next

Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.14) pitches for Miami against the Dodgers’ Dustin May (1-1, 3.68) at Los Angeles on Monday. Seattle starts Bryce Miller (1-3, 4.21) at home against the Angels’ Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 5.47) on Tuesday.

