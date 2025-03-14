Cal Poly upsets UC Riverside 96-83 in Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Owen Koonce scored 20 points, and Cayden Ward added a double-double off the bench as Cal Poly breezed to a 96-83 upset victory over UC Riverside in a Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The seventh-seeded Mustangs (16-18) will play No. 2 seed UC Irvine in a Friday semifinal. No. 1 seed UC San Diego plays No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara in the other semifinal.

Koonce made 5 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for Cal Poly. Ward totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jarred Hyder added 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Freshman Peter Bandelj buried 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and scored 17. Isaac Jessup had 14 points, six boards and four assists.

Isaiah Moses scored 30 on 11-for-18 shooting with three 3-pointers for the third-seeded Highlanders (21-12). Barrington Hargress had 21 points and five assists. Kaleb Smith pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

The Mustangs led 45-36 at halftime and finished 18 of 35 from 3-point range. UC Riverside was 9 for 32 from distance.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.