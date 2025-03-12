Cal Poly cites expected ramifications of House settlement for cutting men’s and women’s swimming

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Poly has announced the immediate elimination of its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs in a move attributed to the financial hardships expected because of looming revenue sharing with athletes in Division I sports. A federal judge is expected to approve the so-called House settlement next month, paving the way for schools to make direct name, image and likeness payments to athletes. Schools have been allocating more resources to their revenue sports in anticipation of approval, causing athletes and coaches in non-revenue sports to worry about the possible elimination of their programs.

