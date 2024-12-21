Cal hosts Raising the B.A.R. tournament that features Black female head coaches

Cal coach Charmin Smith had a vision four years ago of creating a tournament to lift up Black female head coaches. So she started the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational B.A.R. means basketball, activism, representation. It’s a four-team tournament that Cal hosts that features teams with Black females coaches. No. 24 Cal will face Fordham Temple plays Xavier on Saturday. The winners and losers will play again on Sunday. There was a panel Friday night with all four head coaches.

