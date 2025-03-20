Cal hires former NFL head coach Ron Rivera to be GM of football program

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera has been officially hired to be the general manager of the football program at his alma mater California. Rivera said last month he was planning to return to Cal and the hiring was made official after it was approved by the UC Board of Regents. Rivera will report directly to chancellor Rich Lyons in the newly created role. Head football coach Justin Wilcox will continue to report to athletic director Jim Knowlton, who also reports to Lyons. Rivera’s role will focus on revenue generation and fundraising and is being funded by private donations.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.