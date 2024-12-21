Caden Pierce’s late basket helps Princeton rally for 83-82 victory over Rutgers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored in the paint with 5 seconds remaining to nullify a go-ahead 3-pointer by Rutger’s Ace Bailey and Princeton rallied to beat Rutgers 83-82 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center. Xaivian Lee’s layup gave the Tigers (9-4) an 81-75 lead with 2:28 left to play. Jeremiah Williams and Bailey both hit jumpers to pull the Scarlet Knights (7-5) within two. Williams stole a pass from Pierce that led to a 3-pointer by Bailey and a one-point Rutgers lead with 17 seconds left. Pierce scored and Princeton notched the victory when Dylan Harper missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

