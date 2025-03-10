Cade Cunningham’s 28 points help Pistons beat Trail Blazers 119-117

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 28 points, Tobias Harris added 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and the Detroit Pistons defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-112 on Sunday night.

Jalen Duren finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit (36-29).

The Pistons took the lead for good when Isaiah Stewart scored inside to make it 33-32 early in the second quarter and Cunningham made a layup that pushed Detroit’s lead to 92-74 with 3:08 remaining in the third.

Anfernee Simons led Portland (28-37) with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting and Jerami Grant scored 25. Scoot Henderson added 15 points and Shaedon Sharpe scored 12 but the young duo combined to made 8 of 25 from the field, 1 of 11 from behind the arc.

Pistons: Detroit gave away most of an 18-point second-half lead but showed resolve down the stretch to hold off the Blazers in the second of back-to-back games and the last of a four-game road trip.

Trail Blazers: Portland made 15 3-pointers but shot just 30% from behind the arc and 39% overall.

After Portland’s Duop Reath hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-6 run, Dennis Schroder made a running floater with about 2 minutes left to give Portland a 113-108 lead.

There were 51 total fouls called and the teams combined to shoot 64 free throws (32 each) — an average of 1.3 free-throw attempts per minute.

The Pistons play the first of two home games against the Washington Wizards in a three-day span on Tuesday. Portland hits the road to play the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

