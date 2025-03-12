Cade Cunningham leads Pistons past NBA-worst Wizards 123-103 in physical game

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 27 points and 10 assists, and the Detroit Pistons beat NBA-worst Washington 123-103 on Tuesday night in a physical game that included two late flagrant fouls by the Wizards.

Washington’s Richaun Holmes was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing an elbow to the face of Detroit’s Ausar Thompson while securing a rebound. A few minutes later, the Wizards’ Marcus Smart was assessed a flagrant-1 foul for elbowing the Pistons’ Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jalen Duren added 15 points and 13 assists for the Pistons, who ended a two-game skid. Detroit entered the night in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Smart led the Wizards with 16 points. Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole scored 15 apiece.

Wizards: Washington (13-51) had won three of four entering the game, with veterans Smart and Khris Middleton helping the rebuilding squad play more competitively after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Pistons: Thompson stayed in the game after the elbow from Holmes and hit two free throws. He finished with eight points.

The game initially got chippy in the first quarter. Wizards forward Kyshawn George shoved Cunningham, who shoved back before Middleton walked over and pushed his left hand into Cunningham’s chest. Poole came in late and shoved Duren. Words were exchanged as the referees moved in to quell things.

Detroit never trailed and was ahead by double digits for the entire second half.

The teams meet in Detroit again on Thursday.

